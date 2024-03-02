Teen driver charged with DUI manslaughter after Falls Church crash that killed 1, hurt 4

A teen driver was arrested and charged with DUI-related manslaughter after a crash in Falls Church, Virginia, in November killed a teen passenger and left four others with serious injuries, authorities say.

The teen, who was 17 at the time of the crash, was arrested at his home in the Pimmit Hills area on Thursday and charged with DUI-related manslaughter, DUI maiming and refusal of a breath test, Fairfax County police said Friday. His name was not released.

The driver was under the influence and speeding in a 2003 Lincoln Aviator on Shreve Road at about 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, police said. Five passengers age 14 to 17 were inside and not wearing seat belts, according to police.

As the driver crested the top of a hill, he lost control and hit a tree near Pioneer Lane. The passengers were thrown from the SUV.

Residents of the neighborhood, which is close to Interstate 66 and the Capital Beltway, heard the crash and rushed outside to try to help.

The teens were rushed to a hospital. A week later, on Nov. 27, police announced that one teen had died. Their age and name were not released.

The driver is being held without bond at the county jail. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

