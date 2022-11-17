Bethany Anne Decker

Suspect in 2011 Disappearance of Pregnant Virginia Woman Pleads Guilty to Murder

Bethany Anne Decker was 21 when she disappeared

By Matthew Stabley

Bethany Anne Decker

The boyfriend of a pregnant Virginia mother who disappeared almost 12 years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, according to the Loudoun County commonwealth's attorney.

Bethany Anne Decker has been missing since January 2011. She was 21 years old at the time she disappeared.

The last person known to have seen Decker was her boyfriend, Ronald Roldan, on Jan. 29, 2011, at her apartment in Ashburn.

Roldan was the father of Decker's unborn child and lived at her apartment while her husband, Emile Decker, who was the father of Decker's toddler, was away at military training, according to court documents.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office plans to make an arrest in the cold case disappearance of 21-year-old Bethany Decker in 2011. News4's Pat Collins explains the break in the case, nine years in the making.

When Decker missed her husband's Feb. 2, 2011, deployment to Afghanistan, her family became concerned. Her car was left behind in the parking lot of her apartment. After being unable to contact her for weeks, Decker's family reported her missing.

Her remains were never found.

"On behalf of Loudoun County and our office, I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Bethany Decker," Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj said in a news release. "We appreciate their patience and support."

Roldan is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 21.

Roldan previously pleaded guilty in 2016 to a domestic violence attack in North Carolina. The victim in that assault lost an eye when Roldan shot her in the face in 2014.

