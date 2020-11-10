Boyfriend of Pregnant Virginia Woman Who Disappeared in 2011 Charged: Sheriff

The boyfriend of a pregnant mother who disappeared almost 10 years ago was charged with abduction in her disappearance, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Bethany Anne Decker has been missing since January 2011. She was 21 years old at the time she disappeared.

The last person known to have seen Decker was her boyfriend, Ronald Roldan, on Jan. 29, 2011, at her apartment in Ashburn, Virginia.

Roldan, 40, was the father of Decker's unborn child and lived at her apartment while her husband, Emile Decker, who was the father of her toddler, was away at military training, according to court documents.

Roldan was transferred to Loudoun County Tuesday from prison in North Carolina, where he pleaded guilty in 2016 to two felony charges in a domestic violence attack. He is being held without bond, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim in that assault, Vickey Iarussi, lost an eye when Roldan shot her in the face in 2014. She said he choked her, bit her and shot her three times.

“I thought I was going to die, because I was feeling everywhere, all I knew was I had blood all over me and I thought that the back left side of my head blew out, to be honest, because it hurt that bad,” she said.

When Decker missed her husband's Feb. 2, 2011, deployment to Afghanistan, her family became concerned. Her car was left behind in the parking lot of her apartment. After being unable to contact her for weeks, Decker's family reported her missing on Feb. 19.

Bethany Decker had been registered as a student at George Mason University at the time of her disappearance.