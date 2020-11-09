Boyfriend of Pregnant Virginia Woman Who Disappeared in 2011 to Be Charged: Sheriff

The boyfriend of a pregnant mother who disappeared almost 10 years ago is being charged in her disappearance, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Bethany Anne Decker has been missing since January 2011. She was 21 years old at the time she disappeared.

The last person known to have seen Decker was her boyfriend, Ronald Roldan, on Jan. 29, 2011.

Roldan is expected to be transferred to Loudoun County Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Roldan is about to be released from prison in North Carolina, where he pleaded guilty in 2016 to two felony charges in a domestic violence attack, WTOP reported.

Roldan was the father of Decker's unborn child and lived at her apartment while her husband, Emile Decker, who was the father of her toddler, was away at military training, according to court documents.

When Decker missed her husband's Feb. 2, 2011, deployment to Afghanistan, her family became concerned. Her car was left behind in the parking lot of her apartment. After being unable to contact her for weeks, Decker's family reported her missing on Feb. 19.

Bethany Decker had been registered as a student at George Mason University at the time of her disappearance.