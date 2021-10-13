School Resource Officers to Return to Alexandria Schools After Heated Debate

The Alexandria City Council voted Wednesday to temporarily put school resource officers back into middle and high schools, after hours of heated debate that frustrated the city’s mayor.

The council voted 4-3 to put the uniformed police officers back into schools through the end of the school year.

SROs were removed from schools last spring and funds were reallocated to mental health programs. Some parents revived a call to put the officers back into schools after a number of recent incidents, including a student who took a gun to Alexandria City High School.

Some school leaders also pleaded for SROs to be reinstated.

“The safety of our schools, students and staff make SROs an essential tool in our toolbox,” Alexandria City High School Principal Peter Balas said.

“Our students are sending us warning shots — literal warning shots,” he continued.

School board chair Meagan Alderton asked for council members to listen to what teachers want.

“Educators are tired of people not valuing and listening to their expertise. This is really a time to show we value our educators,” she said.

Councilman Canek Aguirre, who opposes restoring SROs, said he believes it’s an error to link recent violence in schools to the removal of SROs. He cited the effects of the pandemic and a new school lunch schedule.

“This is a perfect storm of issues going on. I highly doubt there is a correlation between the removal of SROs and what’s happening,” he said.

Mayor Justin Wilson was exasperated by the debate at the marathon meeting that ended after 1 a.m.

“I can’t think of a bigger waste of my time than what just happened for the last three hours,” he said. “I thought we were going to have a productive conversation about how we move forward in our community on a problem. I don’t think we had that.”

“This sucks. This is disastrous,” he added.

Vice Mayor Elizabeth Bennett-Parker and Councilmen Aguirre, John Taylor Chapman and Mo Seifeldein proposed an alternative to restoring SROs: hiring additional security guards, funding efforts to support students and offering optional deescalation training for teachers.

The city manager will look at proposals on how to handle school safety.

