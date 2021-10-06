Alexandria City High School Locked Down After Report of Student With Weapon

Alexandria City High School went on lockdown Wednesday morning after a caller reported a student had a weapon, the school said.

The student was taken into custody by Alexandria police at the school entrance, police said. The weapon was confiscated, Alexandria City High School said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The school was put on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution" as police investigate, ACHS said. During the lockdown, students stay in their classrooms and no one is allowed to enter or leave the building.

There is no immediate threat to the community and Alexandria police are investigating, ACHS said.

The student wasn’t in school when the caller reported them, according to ACHS.

It wasn't immediately clear what kind of weapon was confiscated from the student.

ACHS has about 4,000 students in grades 9 through 12, the school says.

The lockdown at ACHS was reported just hours after Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington was locked down over an anonymous phone call “claiming that there was a shooter in the building,” school officials said. Students are safe and no shooting occurred, police said.

A day earlier, D.C. police searched H.D. Woodson High School after receiving what turned out to be a hoax call reporting an active shooter. Students were safe and no shooting occurred.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.