Residents spot young black bear in Arlington

A young black bear has been spotted in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday, and people are advised to stay away while it makes its way home.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said on Twitter that it “has received several reported sightings of a juvenile black bear in the Windy Run Park area of Arlington County.”

News4 received a photo of the bear strolling down N Nelson Street.

The organization went on to say that its “current plan is to allow the bear to make his way out of the county. We are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings and stay away from the bear if sighted.”

Residents were advised to keep pets indoors, remove bird feeders and make sure trash is secured or brought inside.

