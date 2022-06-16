Family Settles for $5M After 100 MPH Crash With Fauquier Deputy Kills Couple

A Virginia family is set to receive a $5 million settlement after authorities say a sheriff’s deputy speeding at 100 mph crashed into a couple who had just left home, killing them.

Fauquier County and the family of crash victims Brian and Mary Dangerfield agreed to the settlement, lawyers for the family told News4 on Thursday.

"This tragedy was unfortunate and avoidable,” attorney Jeffrey Breit said in a statement.

“The family is grateful that the claims were resolved quickly and without drawn-out litigation, but this money could never replace the loss of Mr. and Mrs. Dangerfield. Not a day goes by when the grandchildren don't ask about their grandparents,” attorney Kevin Biniazan added.

The Dangerfields, both 65, left their home on Granite Street in Bealeton the morning of Feb. 25 and stopped at a stop sign. Brian Dangerfield, who was driving, began to cross March Road in the couple’s 2018 Toyota Camry, the county sheriff’s office said.

The Camry was then hit by the cruiser, a 2014 Dodge Charger, of Deputy Brock Smith, the sheriff’s office said.

Smith was speeding at 100 mph and did not have the cruiser’s emergency signals activated, Virginia State Police said a crash report found.

The Dangerfields’ car flipped into the median.

Brian Dangerfield died at the scene. Mary Dangerfield was taken to a hospital, where she died. They were both wearing seat belts.

Smith, the 25-year-old deputy, was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He had not been wearing a seat belt, officials said.

He was terminated from the sheriff’s office less than a month later, News4 reported.

The Dangerfields “left this world suddenly and together, just as they had lived their lives for 43 years,” their obituary said. Their survivors include a daughter, a son-in-law and two grandsons, “love and light of their eyes.”

In addition to the financial settlement, the county and sheriff’s office will retrain all sheriff’s office personnel on vehicle use and safety, the family’s lawyers said.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

