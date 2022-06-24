Employee Sexually Assaulted at Food Lion in Manassas: Police

A man sexually assaulted a female employee at a Food Lion in Manassas Friday morning.

The man, who was known to visit the store and had previous encounters with female employees, followed the 58-year-old woman around the store, police said.

The woman told police the man approached her briefly and walked away.

As she worked in the aisles stocking shelves, the man approached her from behind, police said. As he walked away, the employee noticed a fluid on her pants.

The man left about 9:35 a.m., 10 minutes before officers arrived, police said.

Surveillance video shows the man arrive at the store about 8:50 a.m. and watch the employee from multiple aisles in the store, police said.

He can be seen approaching the woman from behind, exposing himself and making obscene gestures unknown to the employee before leaving the store, police said.

Police believe the liquid the employee found on her pants was bodily fluid.

The man wore a white, short-sleeve polo with gray and black stripes, black or dark-colored pants, black sneakers with a white logo, wire rim sunglasses, and a white medical mask, police said.

Anyone with information about the man or the assault should call police at 703-792-7000.