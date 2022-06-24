Founder of Nonprofit Shot to Death in Fairfax City Home

The founder of a nonprofit that builds schools for girls in Africa was found shot to death inside his Fairfax city home Friday morning.

Gret Glyer, 32, was found dead in his bed in the home on Bolton Village Court.

Police said they were alerted to the shooting by the man's wife, who was at home at the time with their two young children. They were unharmed.

According to police radio transmissions, one of the responding officers found an open door at the back of the house. Police would not say if there was forced entry into the house.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Crime scene technicians came and went from the house for hours.

Neighbors said the family moved in a few months ago.

Neighbor Gerald Searles said there has been some minor crime in the neighborhood lately but otherwise says it’s very safe.

“Concern for not just myself and my family but everyone,” he said. “I mean, no one wants to be the victim of that, obviously, and certainly, just for this community, I’d imagine there’s people that live by themselves, and we’ll just have to make sure that we’re hypervigilant.”