‘Protect Life': Youngkin Seeks 15-Week Abortion Ban in Virginia

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin praised the Supreme Court ruling Friday that eliminated the federal right to abortion and said he asked state lawmakers to ban the procedure at 15 weeks of pregnancy.

In an initial statement, Youngkin called himself a “pro-life governor” and said he will “take every action I can to protect life.” His office then said he asked lawmakers to "prioritize protecting life when babies begin to feel pain in the womb, including a 15-week threshold."

Youngkin told The Washington Post he will aim for a 15-week law but that a 20-week cutoff may be necessary to attract additional support in Richmond.

Here’s Youngkin's full, initial statement:

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The Supreme Court of the United States has rightfully returned power to the people and their elected representatives in the states. I'm proud to be a pro-life Governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life. The truth is, Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions. We can build a bipartisan consensus on protecting the life of unborn children, especially when they begin to feel pain in the womb, and importantly supporting mothers and families who choose life.

That's why I've asked Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Senator Steve Newman, Delegate Kathy Byron and Delegate Margaret Ransone to join us in an effort to bring together legislators and advocates from across the Commonwealth on this issue to find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward. I've asked them to do the important work needed and be prepared to introduce legislation when the General Assembly returns in January.”

My statement on Supreme Court’s Dobbs Ruling Announcement: pic.twitter.com/JA6N2UGDxi — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) June 24, 2022

Virginia’s Governor on the Dobbs decision: “The Supreme Court..has rightfully returned the power to the people & their elected representatives in the states.” Gov. Youngkin says he asked four GOP lawmakers to work on legislation to reduce abortions. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/V9JCsVlFpB — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) June 24, 2022

Later Friday, a spokeswoman for Youngkin issued this statement:

"Virginians elected a pro-life governor and he supports finding consensus on legislation. He has tapped Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Senator Steve Newman, Delegate Kathy Byron and Delegate Margaret Ransone to do so and prioritize protecting life when babies begin to feel pain in the womb, including a 15-week threshold."

Youngkin, who took office in January, previously expressed support for legislation to ban abortions when abortion rights opponents argue that fetuses are able to feel pain.

State Sen. Louise Lucas, chair of the Senate’s health committee, said she would work to block any legislation to restrict abortion access.

“Virginia will remain open for choice,” she said in a tweet.

I am outraged by today's Supreme Court ruling on abortion.



As Chairman of the Virginia Senate Health Committee I will never allow any bill that restricts a woman's right to choose to emerge from our committee.



Virginia will remain open for choice. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) June 24, 2022

I am 78 years old. Women in my generation had no right to choose. Many were injured or died trying to give themselves a choice through grizzly back alley options.



So when Glenn Youngkin wants to take us back to those days I will be there to stop him. NEVER AGAIN. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) June 24, 2022

Abortions are legal in Virginia in the first and second trimesters. Abortions are legal in the third trimester if continuing the pregnancy “is likely to result in the death of the woman or substantially and irremediably impair the mental or physical health of the woman.”

Go here for more info on abortion laws in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.