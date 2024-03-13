‘Didn't have to happen': Family blames Uber driver for new mother's Beltway death

The family of a new mother struck and killed on the Capital Beltway early Sunday believes an Uber driver is to blame, but Virginia State Police say they have no evidence she was dropped off on the interstate.

The family of Vanessa and Michael Schwartz say the couple was in an Uber with a friend heading home after the couple's first night out since the birth of their daughter, Lucy, eight months ago.

After getting out of the Uber, Vanessa was hit and killed while walking on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County.

"This was a preventable situation,” said Chad Schwartz, the victim’s brother-in-law. “That’s why this is why this is so devastating. It didn't have to happen."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The family believes the Uber driver is to blame.

“We're not exactly sure what happened, but they were kicked out of the Uber in the middle of the highway, and it was raining and dark," Chad Schwartz said.

The family showed News4 a screenshot of what they say shows the Uber trip start to finish – the end point appearing to be still on I-495 or very close to the interstate.

News4 cannot verify the authenticity of the screen shot but asked Uber if the company would verify the drop-off location and if it met Uber's expectations. The ride-share company did not answer either of those questions but said it talked with the driver and removed access to the driver’s app while the crash is investigated. The driver has not been charged.

In a statement, a spokesperson said, in part, "Our hearts break for Mrs. Schwartz’s family" and the company is "continuing to look into this incident" and "supporting law enforcement with their investigation."

Michael Schwartz and the friend were not on the interstate when Virginia State Police responded to the crash.

In a new statement Wednesday, state police told News4, "At this time, there is no evidence to indicate she was dropped off or left along I-495. Instead, it appears she made her way to the interstate from a secondary roadway."

While police investigate and a family grieves, their community is stepping up to help. An online fundraiser has brought in almost $35,000 to help with the funeral and to build a savings for the 8-month-old girl she leaves behind.