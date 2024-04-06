Choir teacher with Prince William County Public Schools arrested for indecent liberties with a child

Parents and guardians of Woodbridge High School students received an alarming letter from Prince William County Public Schools on Friday, informing them that a school employee was arrested on charges of taking indecent liberties with a child.

That employee, Joel Shapiro, has been placed on indefinite administrative leave from his job as a choir teacher, PWCS said in their message, and the alleged crime took place before he began working at Woodbridge High.

"We are committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for every student," the PWCS statement reads.

According to Virginia State Police, 32-year-old Shapiro was arrested on Thursday "on one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian," the end result of an investigation that began in July 2023.

The crime itself allegedly took place in Leesburg in 2017, when Shapiro was working for Clarke County Public Schools, police said.

According to Shapiro's LinkedIn profile, he worked as a choral music teacher for high schools and middle schools in the Clarke County Public School system from August 2014 until August 2017. He started at Woodbridge High School in August 2017.

Shapiro was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday, but has since been released on bond, police said.

"The law and our policies do not allow us to comment further on this situation because this matter involves personnel," the statement from PWCS said.

No information about the child involved or the nature of the incident were shared.