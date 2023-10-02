Prince William County middle school teacher charged for allegedly restraining student by the neck

A middle school teacher in Prince William County, Virginia, is facing an assault charge for allegedly restraining a student by the neck. Police say it happened last week in the school cafeteria at Beville Middle School.

Theresa White was charged last Thursday with one count of misdemeanor assault. Police say White had an interaction with a sixth grader in the lunchroom and restrained him, holding him by the neck. However, they say the child, an 11-year-old boy, was not choked.

"The teacher put their hands on his neck. They separated shortly thereafter," Prince William County Master Police Officer Rebecca Carr said.

The student went to the office to report what had happened. A school resource officer went to handle the case. Child Protective Services was also contacted and worked with police on the investigation.

Beville parents were notified of the arrest Monday in a letter from the principal, who wrote: "I am both shocked and disappointed by this allegation. This is not reflective of our outstanding school and our hard-working staff who are committed to our students and community."

Officials with Prince William Public Schools say White began working at Beville Middle School in August 2021, teaching students with learning disabilities.

White declined to comment on the charge, telling News4 that school officials told her not to speak about what happened.

A former student of White's said she was surprised to hear about the alleged assault.

"She was nice," the former student said. "I just honestly don't know, because I don't think she would actually hurt someone because she never put her hands on anyone, so — she was nice. At least in my experience, she was nice."

Stephanie Olsen, a Beville parent, said she wonders if the child did something to provoke the teacher's reaction. She said she's holding off on her assessment until it's decided in court.

"In the end, it's all up to the judge," Olsen said. "You know, sure, file charges; they could get dropped, could get dismissed. Plead your case in court."

Police would not comment on whether the student misbehaved before he was allegedly grabbed by the teacher.

School district officials say White is on administrative leave pending the outcome.

After her arrest Thursday, she was released on her own recognizance.