Child and adult hit, seriously injured by driver while walking in Herndon, police say

A child and two adults were rushed to the hospital Thursday night after they were hit by a driver while the family was walking in Herndon, police and witnesses said.

The pedestrians were hit on Herndon Parkway near Summerfield Drive, and police got the call for the crash about 5 p.m.

All three were taken to the hospital. The child and one of the adults suffered life-threatening injuries and were listed in critical condition, Herndon police said.

Investigators say that one of the victims was pinned underneath the vehicle, and firefighters pulled them out.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Our partners at Telemundo 44 spoke to witnesses who said the victims are a family who live in the area and were walking back from the grocery store when they were struck.