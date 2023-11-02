Arlington's Italian Store suspends meal deal for students after boys egg customers

The owner of a popular Arlington deli is looking for solutions after students from a nearby middle school egged his customers three times last week. He also wants to identify the boys involved.

The Italian Store in Arlington's Westover neighborhood is a popular after-school spot for Swanson Middle school students — a place to grab a slice of pizza and to exert a little independence. But last week, there was trouble, as first reported by ArlNow.

"I was in the store and I saw a, unfortunately, 85-year-old woman running in to take cover from the patio after she was hit by eggs," owner Mike Tramante said.

The next day, Tramonte stayed out on the patio to try to deter any more bad behavior. It didn't work.

Video shows four boys targeted the store and its customers, two of them hurling eggs from across the street at the store. Then it happened a third day. In one incident, they reportedly injected red dye into the eggs before throwing them at a fellow student. The boys allegedly stole the eggs from other stores on the block.

Then, on Wednesday, boys tried to climb onto the store roof, damaging an electrical box.

Tramonte's first response was to suspend the popular "Swanson Special," a $5 food deal for the students.

Swanson Middle School's principal, Bridget Loft, sent out a notice to parents that says in part: "We continue to remind students that this behavior is inappropriate and is contrary to what they have been learning in school and to Swanson values."

Tramonte met with Loft in person Thursday. Loft promised to help identify the egg-throwing students, Tramonte said.

The owner wants to see some sort of discipline for the offenders, and even though police dropped by to talk to some disruptive teens Thursday, he'd like parents to take the lead moving forward.

"I'd like to see if we can have a parent out there …. I think if we could talk to the parents, we could fix this right away," he said. "I don't think they know some of the disruptions that their kids are causing," he said. "So I think that would be the best solution."

Store customers were disheartened to hear what happened.

"There's no cause and effect, and I think kids are learning they can pretty much do anything and they don’t have to worry about it," customer Bonnie Woolsey said.

One Swanson student said she and others were sad their pizza deal is gone for now.

"I feel bad for everyone who was involved, like the store owners," she said.

Tramonte is optimistic if that the community gets involved, the kids and his customers can both enjoy what Westover has to offer.

Swanson Middle School Principal Bridget Loft's statement says in full: "Swanson and the Italian Store are working together to continue to allow students to enter the store without requiring an adult chaperone. The Swanson Special, however, will remain off the menu until further notice. We continue to remind students that this behavior is inappropriate and is contrary to what they have been learning in school and to Swanson values. We are asking parents to talk with their child about the importance of practicing responsibility, empathy and self-control while visiting Westover. We hope that the Italian Store will eventually return the Swanson Special to its menu."