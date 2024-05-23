Metro (WMATA)

5 Red Line stations to close June 1 for summer construction

Five Metrorail station will close along the northeast end of the Red Line, with four of those remaining closed nearly all summer

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter and Taylor Edwards

Red Line riders will have to reroute their summer transportation plans because Metro is closing five stations starting June 1, with four of them remaining closed through the end of August.

Here are the stations that will be closing June 1:

  • Glenmont
  • Wheaton
  • Forest Glen
  • Silver Spring
  • Takoma
As of June 30, the Takoma station will reopen, but the other four will be closed until Aug. 31.

The closures will allow the Maryland Transit Administration to make progress on its Purple Line project and complete other maintenance.

Alex Sinar, a Metro rider, said that the closure will impact his wife more than him.

"She has to take the train downtown to work," Sinar said. "But when it’s been shutdown before, the bus service out here has actually been pretty good."

WMATA will provide free limited shuttle buses to the stations. Parking will be also be free at all five stations for the summer closures.

For more information, visit the WMATA website.

Metro (WMATA)MarylandWashington DCtransportationSilver Spring
