DDOT to examine intersection where 77-year-old woman was struck and killed

The D.C. Department of Transportation will examine the location of a fatal pedestrian accident on Foxhall Road in Northwest to see if safety changes are needed, the agency said.

An SUV struck and killed 77-year-old Patricia Bullinger as she was crossing Foxhall Road and Q Street June 5. She was in a marked crosswalk.

The SUV hit Bullinger while making a left turn. She then fell and hit her head.

DDOT is making sure all the trees in the area are appropriately trimmed to improve visibility, the agency said. Left turn traffic calming measures are being studied.

Better lighting, no turn on red signs and traffic signals with more reflective borders are also being considered.

The SUV that hit Bullinger had thousands of dollars in unpaid traffic violations. The identity of that driver, who stayed at the scene, has not been released.

A vigil for Bullinger is planned for 7 p.m. at Foxhall Road and Q Street.

