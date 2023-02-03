Arlington Teen Dies After Apparent Overdose at High School: Police

A teenage boy found unconscious from an apparent overdose at an Arlington, Virginia, high school this week has died, police said.

The Arlington County Police Department says officers are conducting a death investigation after the teen passed away Thursday at a hospital. His name has not been released.

The teen was found unresponsive in a school bathroom on Tuesday morning, and the anti-overdose drug Narcan was used, officials said earlier.

"Cardiac arrest from an OD. Wakefield High School," someone can be heard saying in emergency dispatch audio obtained by News4. "Fourteen-year-old male they advised, was found in the bathroom. Narcan’s been administered. They ordered CPR."

The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Medics evaluated four other juveniles at the school, police said.

Officers held students in their second-period classes for a short time as they began to investigate, Wilmore said.

Wakefield High School canceled classes Friday after the teen’s overdose, then a scare over a possible armed intruder on school property on Thursday.

Police are still investigating the case and are asking anyone with information to call 703-228-4180 or email ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information can also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

String of Teen Overdoses in the D.C. Area

Teens across the D.C. area are many of the latest victims of the opioid crisis.

Arlington's police department shared treatment resources and information on confronting drug addictions as law enforcement agencies around the D.C. area warn of dangerous, deadly drugs.

The Drug Enforcement Administration told News4 it's looking into what happened at the school, and that typically in overdose cases involving students, agents try to go after the drug dealers.

"Keeping those people that are responsible for distributing this poison, responsible on the federal system," DEA Washington Special Agent Jarod Forget said. Forget is in charge of the DEA's investigation.

Real prescription oxycodone pills and fakes laced with fentanyl are often indistinguishable. The DEA said they’re illegally made in a crude mixing process that can make one pill from the same batch harmless, while another can cause immediate overdose and death.

“These aren't pharmacists making these pills, these are members of cartels, drug traffickers. They're not chemists; they're making these in clandestine labs in Mexico," Forget said.

The suspected overdose at Wakefield comes amid a spike in overdoses involving young people across the D.C. region.

"Takes a little bit, and you can die," Montgomery County Council Member Will Jawando warned students on Monday.

He said five public school students in the county have died of drug overdoses just in January.

A Culpeper County High School student was jailed and two other teens face charges after a 17-year-old girl was found unresponsive Monday at Eastern View High School, the county sheriff says. The teen girl was revived with Narcan.

One father told News4 his daughter graduated from Wakefield High School last year, and overdoses have been an ongoing issue at the school.

"I’m livid about what happened in Wakefield because we have been trying to tell the county schools, the Arlington County Public Schools for over a year that this situation has been going on, overdoses, distribution," Elder Julio Basurto said.