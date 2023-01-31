Culpeper Students Charged After 17-Year-Old Revived With Narcan at School: Sheriff

A Culpeper County High School student is jailed and two other teens face charges after a 17-year-old girl was found unresponsive Monday at Eastern View High School, the county sheriff says.

A teenage girl was given Narcan, a drug used to reverse overdoses, and CPR by school officials, then taken to a hospital. She was conscious when first responders arrived, officials said.

Sheriff’s office units responded to Eastern View High School about 9:30 a.m. K-9 teams searched the school, officials said.

Jerry Montiel-Sanchez, 18, is accused of giving counterfeit Percocet pills containing fentanyl to at least two students, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office said. Percocet is a brand name for a painkiller containing the opioid oxycodone.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Montiel-Sanchez is charged with distribution of a schedule I or II controlled substance. He was being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

Two female students, aged 16 and 17, were also charged with distribution. They were released into their parents’ custody, officials said.

The sheriff’s office says it expects to make more arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities at 540-727-7520.

Law Enforcement Warning of Teen Overdoses in D.C. Area

Law enforcement agencies around the Washington, D.C., region have warned of pills containing fentanyl, a powerful opioid 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, the National Institutes of Health says.

Five students in Montgomery County died from overdoses in January 2023, Councilmember Will Jawando said. All schools in the county carry Narcan, and it’s been used 11 times to revive students this school year.

Prince William County authorities said they’ve taken thousands of pills off the street after three teens overdosed. Prince George’s County police suspected fentanyl overdoses in the deaths of children in October, November and December 2022.

According to police and the Drug Enforcement Agency, real oxycodone pills are often blue and stamped with the letter M. Fake versions of the pills often look similar to real ones, but can contain deadly contaminants.