After 3 Teens Overdose, Prince William Co. Police Share How Parents Can Help Their Kids Be Safe

Police have responded to three recent overdoses involving teenagers in Prince Willian County, Virginia, including one teen who ended up dying.

The drugs may be linked to fentanyl, authorities said.

"This is just my opinion, but it's probably one of the most dangerous drugs that we have out here in our community that are affecting everyone," Prince William County 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.

All three incidents happened at home, and while no evidence currently directly links these latest incidents together, Perok believes all three are connected to the popular fentanyl-laced narcotic known as perc 30.

"Youth is very susceptible to peer pressure; they may do things that they wouldn't probably normally do, you know, depending on the influence that they're having," Perok said. "So that's why we're really trying to urge, you know, again, sending out our message again to urge parents to sit down, talk with their kids, explain the dangers of this drug."



In April, two teens died in the county of suspected fentanyl overdoses just days apart. But since then, Perok says they've made several arrests.



"Three rather significant operations in which we were able to find distributors operating in the county," he said. "We've taken thousands of pills off the street."



Across the river, in Prince George's County, Maryland, police confirmed three student deaths over the last six weeks are being investigated as potential fentanyl overdoses.

The federal government estimates that 66% of all fatal overdoses last year in the country were linked to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, but News4 found in at least one county, that figure is closer to 90%.

Perok says parents and guardians should look out for changes in behavior and recommends using the DEA site One Pill Can Kill for ideas on how to talk to your teen.

"They probably don't know where to start, you know, and that's that's understandable," Perok said. "You know, we don't expect parents to know that, but you know, the internet can be a great resource."

And, if used quickly, Naloxone can be a life-saving medication during overdoses, and nasal mist spray is available at most pharmacies. You also can call your local police department to find out where it's available for free near you.