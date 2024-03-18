Annandale home catches fire after neighbors report hearing explosion

A home in Annandale, Virginia, caught fire early Monday after neighbors reportedly heard an explosion, authorities say.

The fire was reported in the 4200 block of Ann Fitz Hugh Drive around 3:45 a.m., Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said. This is near Little River Turnpike and Northern Virginia Community College.

About 65 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire. There are multiple fire trucks in the area.

On scene of a house fire in Fairfax County. Firefighters are currently working to put out hotspots. Initial calls reported a house on fire and hearing an explosion. This is not far from Little River Turnpike and NOVA community college. pic.twitter.com/oPgTr7vnX4 — Juliana Valencia (@NewsJValencia) March 18, 2024

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Images show firefighters arrived to see an orange glow of fire coming from the top of the home.

No firefighters were injured. It was not immediately clear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Fairfax County Fire Deputy Chief Greg Hunter described the challenges firefighters are facing.

“Due to debris within the structure we're going to be continuing operations for probably an extended period into the morning. We're working through a safe process to gain access. That's going to cause us to work for several additional hours on the scene,” Hunter said.

Firefighters were still working to extinguish hotspots as of 6 a.m. Smoke also continued to pour from the roof.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.