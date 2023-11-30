Alexandria sent out warning about ski mask ban, but it only went to residents in public housing

Alexandria, Virginia’s housing authority mailed out a warning about the city’s ski mask ban last week, and some recipients say it feels prejudicial.

The law has been on the books for years though it's rarely enforced and was entirely disregarded during the pandemic.

The letter notified residents that effective immediately, Alexandria police will arrest anyone over 16 who is caught wearing a ski mask, but it only went to residents of public housing.

"That's just like to me, like saying only, what, Black kids doing this," said Mary Jane, who received the letter.

Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority Communications Director Rose Williams Boyd said she worked with officers on crafting the letter's wording.

"What we were trying to do was give our residents a heads up and to tell parents talk to your kids and make sure they understand what could happen," she said.

Alexandria Police Chief Don Hayes said the letter should not have gone out because the department has no intention to arrest anyone for wearing a ski mask.

"I'm not satisfied with that message, because that message says that we're going to be enforcing that law and we’re going to be arresting people for wearing those masks, and we're not gonna be doing that," he said.

Alexandria has never arrested someone just for wearing a ski mask, Hayes said, and he wants public housing residents and all Alexandrians to know they aren't going to start. While people have been charged for wearing a ski mask, it has only happened to suspects arrested on other charges, he said.

The department isn't perfect. and a mistake was made, Hayes said.

He said he personally plans to go door to door in the communities where the letter was sent, apologize and explain people won't be arrested for wearing something to keep warm.