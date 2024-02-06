Alexandria police search for man who dragged woman into alley in attempted sex assault

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who attempted to sexually assault a woman in Alexandria, Virginia, on Sunday.

It was just after midnight when a man attacked the victim, who had parked her car along Main Line Boulevard. She reported the man dragged her into a nearby alley and tried to rip off her clothes, but she fought back, got away and called the Alexandria Police Department.

​Moments after the 911 call, Ring video captured how officers and K-9 units swarmed the Potomac Yard neighborhood, chasing the man believed to be the suspect on foot.

However, as of Tuesday night, the suspect is still on the loose.

Other women say the crime has left them nervous to answer their front doors. Those who spoke to News4 asked not to be identified out of concern for their safety.

"To come home and now walk the dogs at night, it just feels really eerie and uncomfortable,” one woman said.

She said police were everywhere early Sunday morning, walking from door to door and checking down alleys.

​And that's the lingering damage to neighborhoods widely considered to be safe.

​"I had neighbors down the street that say when they walk their dogs, they carry a bat now. My husband's interested in getting me pepper spray," another neighbor said.

​While it's not how she wants to live, she's worried it's what she'll need to do to stay safe.

​“That's really different for me, and it sucks," she said.

​Alexandria police are asking anyone in the area with a security camera or doorbell camera to please reach out and share it with authorities. Ring has changed its policy and no longer offers police departments direct access to its video, so police are relying on residents to share anything of concern.