2 men drown after car dives into pond at Northern Virginia hotel

Two men are dead after a car was found submerged in a pond outside a hotel in Chantilly, Virginia, Thursday morning, police say.

The car went into the water near the Wingate by Wyndham hotel on Centerview Drive about 7:30 a.m., Fairfax County police said.

Fire and rescue crews searched through the water and found two men dead. Police said the men drowned.

It's unclear how or why the car plunged into the icy water, but police said it appeared to be an accident.

Rescue workers and investigators dealt with frigid temperatures in the 20s — with wind chills in the 10s — as they responded.

The pond is in a business district not far from Washington Dulles International Airport.

