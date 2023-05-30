18-Year-Old, 20-Year-Old Dead After ‘Drug-Related Robbery' in Fairfax County

An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old died after what Fairfax County police described as a “drug-related robbery” in the Falls Church area on Memorial Day.

Braden Deahl, of Arlington County, died after he was stabbed, police said in an update Tuesday. He was 18.

Jonas Skinner, of Ashburn, died after he was shot. He was 20.

A 17-year-old was charged with robbery resulting in death, and police said to expect updates.

“Detectives believe a drug-related robbery led to the fatal shooting of one man and the fatal stabbing of another,” a statement from the Fairfax County Police Department said.

K9s found a “significant amount of marijuana nearby believed to be connected to the homicide,” police said.

Officers were called to an apartment building in the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane at about 3:35 p.m. Monday. They found Deahl, Skinner and two other people who had been stabbed.

Skinner was found in a laundry room with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Medics declared him dead on the scene. Deahl and two other people were found in the parking lot with stab wounds to the upper body. Deahl was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other two people who were stabbed were taken to a hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. One of those victims, who is younger than 18, was still hospitalized as of Tuesday evening.

Police believe all four people knew each other.

Deahl was a senior at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, the principal said in a letter to families.

“Braden was a beloved member of the Washington-Liberty family, and impacted the lives of many of our students and staff members. He brought much joy to all who knew him, especially his soccer teammates and fellow 12th graders. We all deeply feel his loss,” the letter said.

School counselors will be available.

Police previously said that both men who died had been shot.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.