2 Shot Dead, 2 Hurt in Falls Church Area: Fairfax County Police

Two people have died and two others are hurt after a shooting and stabbing at an apartment complex in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities said Monday.

The shooting and stabbing occurred in the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane, Fairfax County police said at about 4:10 p.m. The complex is south of Leesburg Pike (Route 7).

Two people were shot and were declared dead. Two other people were stabbed and had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Witnesses told News4 they believed teenagers were involved. Police did not immediately provide information on the victims or suspects.

“Several suspects were seen running from [an] apartment,” police said in a brief statement.

People are asked to avoid the area. A number of officers were on the scene.

