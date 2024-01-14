17-year-old fatally stabbed in Annandale is Fairfax County's 1st homicide of 2024

A 17-year-old who was stabbed and killed in Annandale, Virginia, Saturday evening, is Fairfax County’s first reported homicide of 2024, police confirmed to News4.

The stabbing was reported at about 11:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Wadsworth Court. Officers found the 17-`year-old outside in a grassy area and a 14-year-old suspect stabbed inside a nearby apartment, Fairfax County police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity was not immediately released.

The 14-year-old is in custody and was taken to the hospital for his injuries, according to police.

While detectives were investigating, an 18-year-old arrived at the hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be connected to the stabbing.

The suspect and the victim knew each other from previous arguments, police said.

What led up to the stabbing remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.