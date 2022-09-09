Metro

‘North Bethesda' and ‘Tysons' Among 5 Metro Station Name Changes Starting This Weekend

Some stations in Maryland and Virginia will have new names that were requested by the local jurisdictions where the stations are located

By Gina Cook

Metro riders who use the rail or bus systems on Sunday might notice some changes. The names of five stations in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., will officially be renamed, with digital signs and maps throughout rail stations and on bus displays showing their new names, Metro said.

5 Metro Station Name Changes

The following stations will change names:

  • White Flint will become "North Bethesda"
  • Largo Town Center will become "Downtown Largo"
  • Tysons Corner will become "Tysons"
  • Prince George’s Plaza will become "Hyattsville Crossing"
  • West Falls Church's secondary name VT/UVA will become "VT" only.
Local jurisdictions requested the name changes and the Metro Board of Directors approved the updates, Metro said.

Metro said it will gradually update static maps once new Silver Line stations and the Potomac Yard station open for passenger service.

Physical signs at White Flint and Largo Town Center have already undergone some changes, and Metro said it's working with each jurisdiction to coordinate name change rollouts in the hopes of minimizing confusion for customers.

