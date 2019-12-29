The 16 Most Heartwarming Stories of 2019

Couple That Saved Toddler With CPR on I-295 Reunites With Grateful Mom, Boy

"This is what Christmas really means."

That was what Samantha Lebbie-Adderley said about the decision to pull over on I-295 in Maryland when they saw a child having a seizure on the side of the road.

Aayden, just 1 year old, suffered a serious medical emergency in the car on Christmas Eve. His mom, Amber Williams, pulled over and called for help.



A couple — complete strangers to Williams — stopped to help. They performed CPR and helped care for Williams' older child as Aayden was rushed to the hospital.

When they reunited, it was an emotional moment for everyone involved.

"They saved him," Williams said. "I’m truly thankful for them because I really don’t know what I would have done without my son."

