Mom Thanks Couple Who Stopped to Help Son Having Seizure on Christmas Day

A mom in Prince George's County, Maryland, was overcome with gratitude and emotion when she met the couple that saved her toddler son on Christmas Day.

Amber Williams was driving on Interstate 295 near Suitland Parkway about 9 p.m. on Wednesday when her 1-year-old son Aayden got sick.

"He screamed out and then when I looked back, he was having a seizure," Williams said.

In a panic, Williams pulled over, got her son out and laid him on the ground.

She frantically screamed for help.

"We thought it was an accident," said China Adderley.

Adderley and her wife Samantha pulled over to help.

"We were about to pass right by. She was like, 'It's a baby on the ground,'" Adderley said.

Both trained in CPR, they went to work on Aayden.

She looked at me and she said, 'Did he stop breathing?' and I had to tell her 'no' but he did," Samantha Lebbie-Adderley said.

But they didn’t give up.

They performed CPR and prayed until medics arrived.

Aayden was first taken to United Medical Center and then to Children's National, where his condition has improved.

Williams says China and Samantha saved her son's life.

