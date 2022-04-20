Multiple Suspects Carjack Victim in Northeast DC: Police

Multiple people carjacked a victim in Northeast D.C. late Tuesday, police said, and officers were investigating in a nearby neighborhood throughout the night.
Police were called to the carjacking about 11:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of H Street NE, on the eastern edge of the busy H Street Corridor. The victim was not injured, police said.
Hours later, police officers and vehicles were seen about a half-mile away in the 1200 block of 18th Place, a street that dead-ends at the National Arboretum. The investigation was ongoing about 7 a.m. and police were blocking access to the road.
Investigators have been focusing on a red Mercedes with open doors. An evidence collection team took photos of the vehicle, which appeared to be parked on a sidewalk at an angle.
There’s no word on whether any arrests have been made.
D.C. police have sounded the alarm about a rise in carjacking crimes for more than a year.
In 2019, there were 142 carjackings reported in the city. More than 400 carjackings were reported in 2021, News4 reported.
Motor vehicle thefts are up 16% and robberies are up 56% from this time last year, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
