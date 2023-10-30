Multiple people hurt in crash involving DC police cruiser at 14th and U Streets

At least five people were hurt, one of them seriously, when a D.C. police cruiser and three other cars collided at 14th and U streets in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon, fire officials say.

The officer in the cruiser was responding to a call when the crash happened about 12:45 p.m. across the street from D.C. Fire and EMS headquarters, the fire department said.

Medics took five people to a hospital, including one man who was seriously injured, two women and a man who had non-life threatening injuries and a girl, fire officials said. It's unclear if the police officer was among those injured.

Update crash overturned 14th & U Sts NW. Crash witnessed by FEMS senior staff & street calls unit, who immediately rendered aid. 5 patients transported. 1 adult male serious, 2 adult females non life threatening, 2nd adult male non life threatening & 1 female pediatric minor. pic.twitter.com/A6nHElHFXN — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 30, 2023

Firefighters in the area at the time who saw the crash rushed to help the victims until more rescue workers could get to the scene.

Photos show a gray van turned over on its side in the crash, its front windshield smashed.

D.C. police said the officer involved had the cruiser's lights and sirens on at the time of the crash.

The intersection of 14th and U is shut down as police investigate and work to clear the scene.

