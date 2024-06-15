College Park

1 injured in College Park house fire

Prince George's County firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire, which took place in the 3500 block of De Pauw Place just after 5 a.m.

An adult resident of a single-family home in College Park, Maryland, was critically injured when that home caught on fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters extinguished the fire shortly after arriving. Photos from the scene show flames burning through the roof of the single-story home, and smoke billowing from the top of the building.

Firefighters extinguished the fire shortly after arriving. Photos from the scene show flames burning through the roof of the single-story home, and smoke billowing from the top of the building.

The identity of the person taken to the hospital has not been shared. No other people were injured.

