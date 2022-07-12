‘Obliterated': College Park Home Split in 2 as Storms Down Trees, Cut Power in DC Area

Severe storms sweeping through D.C. and surrounding areas in Northern Virginia and Maryland Tuesday evening cut power to thousands and downed trees that cleaved a College Park home in two and crushed a car in the Olney area of Montgomery County.

Damaging wind gusts as fast as 60 mph and quarter-size hail were reported, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm screamed across the Washington, D.C. region on Tuesday evening. Here is a timelapse of the storm moving over the News4 Studios in Northwest D.C.

Thousands of BG&E power customers were still in the dark as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Damage and Power Outages

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said it received 360 calls for service since the storms blew through. The worst of the damage is concentrated on College Park, Berwyn Heights and Greenbelt, where dozens of trees came down.

The University of Maryland said all in-person and remote instruction and administrative operations were canceled Wednesday, including telework and in-person orientation, due to power outages.

A University of Maryland student was seriously injured when a tree struck his home in the 5000 block of Lakeland Road in College Park, the fire department said.

The City of College Park described damage there as “major.” Dozens of people have been displaced across the county and the Red Cross is assisting them. Tens of thousands of customers are without power across Prince George’s.

Two roommates fought their way through downed trees only to find their house split in half.

"Our roommate was home, and he text us that the tree fell on the house and the house is completely destroyed," one man said. "It didn't seem like it was gonna be that bad, and then once I actually saw it - I mean, I didn't even have to see it yet because driving into our neighborhood, all of the trees were fallen down on the road."

Update vehicle fire 3200 block Cathedral Ave NW. 2 vehicles fully involved with live power lines down on the vehicles. Unable to extinguish until @PepcoConnect arrives to kill power. We have protective hose lines in place to prevent any extension to adjacent home. pic.twitter.com/03g3Ge2GJe — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 12, 2022

Several trees also fell onto homes and smashed cars in the Olney area of Montgomery County. Dozens could not go inside after what residents describe as a five-minute storm.

"We got obliterated by something, either a wind storm or a tornado, a lot of trees uprooted," resident Paul Fuller said. He described how he rushed his boys and wife into the basement for safety.

In D.C., firefighters are responding to reports of downed trees in the upper area of the Northwest quadrant of the city.

"Literally this took place in less than five minutes. It was a beautiful day and then wham," resident James Garman said. "I heard a loud explosion, came outside and found this. It was definitely nothing we could've expected."

D.C. Fire and EMS was called to the 3200 block of Cathedral Avenue NW about 6:30 p.m. for reports of downed live wires and found a high-tension power line was brought down on two cars and was arcing. Both cars eventually caught fire causing smoke that could be seen from across the city.

Firefighters could not put water on the flames until Pepco de-energized the line. Once crews arrived and did so, the fire department extinguished the flames.

The extent of the damage in Northern Virginia and elsewhere is unclear at this time.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued earlier Tuesday for most of the D.C. region. A flood watch is in effect until midnight in many of the same areas. One to two inches of rain per hour are possible, the National Weather Service said.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said hail and tornado warnings were also possible.

Timing of Storms

Storms and heavy rain are expected through about 9 p.m.

After 9 p.m., isolated flooding is possible, as well as some lingering showers.

There’s a 20% chance of storms on Wednesday. Thursday looks dry, and then rain is possible again Friday and Saturday. Sunday looks clear. Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s to low 90s.

