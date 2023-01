A woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a house fire in College Park, Maryland, Saturday.

Prince George’s County fire crews saw flames coming out of a two-story home on Wichita Avenue, east of Rhode Island Avenue, just before 2 p.m.

Firefighters quickly found a woman inside who was trapped inside and rushed her to the hospital. Her injuries are described as life-threatening.

Two other adults are now displaced.

The cause of the fire is still not known.