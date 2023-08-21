Fire tears through College Park apartment building

A fire tore through an apartment building in College Park, Maryland, on Monday morning.

Video shows flames leaping from the roof of the building in the 10100 block of Baltimore Avenue.

Prince George’s County firefighters were dispatched at about 8:10 a.m. The bulk of the fire had been extinguished by about 9 a.m. Montgomery County firefighters were among those who responded.

Approx 8:10am #PGFD units were dispatched to the 10100 block of Baltimore Ave in College Park for a reported structure fire. On scene crews found a 3-story multi-family dwelling w/fire showing through roof. A second alarm has been sounded. @mcfrs w/mutual aide. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/1izL45W9uy — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) August 21, 2023

Information was not immediately released on any injuries, how many people may be displaced and the potential cause.

