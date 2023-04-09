Multiple Injured in Gaithersburg House Fire

A family is displaced, and one person is in critical condition after a house fire in Gaithersburg, Maryland, early Sunday, fire officials say.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story home on Whetstone Drive, off Montgomery Village Avenue, at about 1 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Three people were taken to the hospital. Two are being evaluated and one person is in critical condition, firefighters said.

Three family dogs were killed in the fire.

At least 75 firefighters responded to the fire. One was transported with not life-threatening injuries.

Photos from Montgomery County Fire show the intensity of the flames consuming the home and smoke pouring out as firefighters used water from a hose on the fire.

After an initial investigation, firefighters believe the fire was accidental and may have been caused by a malfunction in a lamp or its cord.

The damage of the fire is estimated at $750,000, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.