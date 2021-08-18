Multiple Crashes Shut Down Beltway Inner Loop in Maryland: Police

Multiple crashes shut down the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway in Maryland early Wednesday, causing major delays for morning commuters, police said.

All lanes of Interstate 495 past Georgia Avenue were closed for a time, Montgomery County Police said about 7 a.m.

About an hour later, Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) said the collisions were cleared, all lanes reopened but delays were lingering.

“Multiple collisions” forced the closures and spurred traffic jams, police said.

There’s a risk of severe weather in the D.C. area Wednesday, including heavy rain, flash floods and damaging winds, so be extra cautious on the roads, Storm Team4 says.

