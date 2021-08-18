What to Know Multiple rounds of heavy rain are likely in the D.C. area Wednesday with rates up to 1-2 inches per hour possible.

A flash flood watch is in effect for D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia until Wednesday night.

If you encounter a flooded road, remember: Turn around, don’t drown.

Brace for downpours, flash floods and a tornado risk Wednesday as the leftovers of Tropical Storm Fred push storms into the D.C. area.

A flash flood watch is in place for parts of the D.C. area until at least 10 p.m. The greatest risk for flash flooding will be along and west of Interstate 95. You can see all alerts here.

The severe weather outlook is marginal for D.C. and surrounding counties, which is threat level two of five, the National Weather Service says.

Expect multiple bursts of rain, most likely before lunchtime then later in the afternoon and evening. In between, there should be dry time and highs in the mid-80s.

These fast-moving storms could have rainfall rates up to 1 or 2 inches per hour.

After a week that saw a man and woman being swept away while trying to cross a flooded street outside a bar in Alexandria and streets and basements flooded in parts of Northern Virginia, any rapid rainfall could set off floods.

Watch out for rising water, and if you encounter a flooded road, remember: Turn around, don’t drown.

Damaging winds are likely in the mid- to late afternoon, and isolated tornadoes are possible, Storm Team4 says.

Once the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move away, the D.C. area weather will return to the same steamy hot conditions we've been dealing with.

Thursday will be the day most likely to reach 90° but most of the area will stay in the mid- to upper 80s on Friday and through the weekend. Thursday has a 20% rain chance, but there's a 60% chance for wet weather on Friday and Saturday.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for updates to the forecast.