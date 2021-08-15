flooding

Northern Virginia Sees Flooding, Water Rescues After Heavy Rain

Streets are closed due to flooding, fallen trees and downed wires. Parts of Alexandria are particularly hard-hit

By NBC Washington Staff

Streets and basements flooded in parts of Northern Virginia overnight after more than 4 inches of rain fell within hours.

Firefighters in Alexandria responded to dozens of water rescue calls, including for people stuck in their cars in rising water, the department said. At one point, every fire company in the city was out on a water-related call, a battalion chief told News4. 

No injuries were reported in Alexandria. Information on any injuries in other areas was not immediately available.

As always, if you're driving and see standing water, turn around, don't drown. 

The National Weather Service issued flood and flash flood warnings in the region late Saturday and early Sunday. Some areas got more than 4 inches of rain within hours, NWS said. 

Areas that saw heavy rain include Alexandria, Arlington, Falls Church, Fairfax County and Prince William County. Photos and videos show the damage.

City of Alexandria crews are responding to the flooding, city officials said. Residents are asked to report manhole problems and property damage. 

In Fairfax County, some streets were closed due to flooding, downed trees or downed wires in the Fair Oaks, Franconia and McLean areas. Go here for details

Alexandria neighborhoods including Rosemont have seen repeated flooding for years and have organized to ask the city for help with drainage.

Alexandria residents are asking the mayor for help after 3 inches of rain in an hour caused major flooding last week. News4’s Jackie Bensen reports it happened almost a year to the day of a similar incident in July 2019.

Storm Team4 says spotty showers are expected Sunday, with filtered sunshine as we go through the day. Temperatures will hit about 80.

A thunderstorm or two are possible this afternoon. 

Storm Team4's Lauryn Ricketts has the forecast for Sunday and the days ahead.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for more details on the forecast. 

