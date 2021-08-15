Northern Virginia Sees Flooding, Water Rescues After Heavy Rain

Streets and basements flooded in parts of Northern Virginia overnight after more than 4 inches of rain fell within hours.

Firefighters in Alexandria responded to dozens of water rescue calls, including for people stuck in their cars in rising water, the department said. At one point, every fire company in the city was out on a water-related call, a battalion chief told News4.

No injuries were reported in Alexandria. Information on any injuries in other areas was not immediately available.

As always, if you're driving and see standing water, turn around, don't drown.

The National Weather Service issued flood and flash flood warnings in the region late Saturday and early Sunday. Some areas got more than 4 inches of rain within hours, NWS said.

Areas that saw heavy rain include Alexandria, Arlington, Falls Church, Fairfax County and Prince William County. Photos and videos show the damage.

@DrainALX situation right now in North Del Ray pic.twitter.com/l9QEM3e66q — betsywhalen (@betsywhalen) August 15, 2021

The heaviest rain has ended across DC metro, but over 4 inches of rain fell in just a couple of hours, so significant flooding has taken place, particularly across northern Virginia. Be extremely cautious if traveling overnight, water may continue to rise in some areas. — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 15, 2021

ATTENTION #DC #Alexandria #Fairfax #FallsChurch and #Arlington! This storm system is producing up to 3 inches of rain in 30 MINUTES. FLASH FLOODING IS IMMINENT! Stay put, or get ready to move to high ground if you're in a flood prone area. — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 15, 2021

City of Alexandria crews are responding to the flooding, city officials said. Residents are asked to report manhole problems and property damage.

In Fairfax County, some streets were closed due to flooding, downed trees or downed wires in the Fair Oaks, Franconia and McLean areas. Go here for details.

Alexandria neighborhoods including Rosemont have seen repeated flooding for years and have organized to ask the city for help with drainage.

Alexandria residents are asking the mayor for help after 3 inches of rain in an hour caused major flooding last week. News4’s Jackie Bensen reports it happened almost a year to the day of a similar incident in July 2019.

Storm Team4 says spotty showers are expected Sunday, with filtered sunshine as we go through the day. Temperatures will hit about 80.

A thunderstorm or two are possible this afternoon.

Watch out this morning, we have high standing water across the Greater Washington Area with temps around 80 degrees for daytime highs today. Humidity has dropped for most of our region (areas to the south still on the muggy side). Spotty showers today, cloudy, cooler. pic.twitter.com/WnfmGL3mT8 — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) August 15, 2021

Storm Team4's Lauryn Ricketts has the forecast for Sunday and the days ahead.

