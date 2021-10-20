Mother Sues DC, Officers for $100M Over Death of Karon Hylton-Brown

A mother is suing D.C. and some of its officers for $100 million over the wrongful death of her daughter’s father, Karon Hylton-Brown, who was killed last October after his scooter crashed as police officers chased him.

Amaala Jones Bey filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of her daughter with Hylton-Brown. The suit names Mayor Muriel Bowser, Attorney General Karl Racine and five Metropolitan Police Department officers.

Hylton-Brown was 20 years old and the father of an infant about to turn 3 months old when he was hit by a van in October of 2020.

Video showed him riding a scooter up and down streets of a Brightwood Park neighborhood as officers tried to pull him over, followed him and turned on their lights. Hylton-Brown was struck by a passing van on Kennedy Street NW and died three days later.

Two D.C. officers have been indicted in connection to his killing. Officer Terence Sutton, 37, was indicted on second-degree murder and federal charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Sutton was driving the police car during the chase, police said.

Lt. Andrew Zabavsky, 53, was indicted on federal charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice, the indictment said. Zabavsky was behind the wheel of a second police car involved in the chase.

Both officers pleaded not guilty in September.

News4 reached out to the Mayor's office for comment. An administration official said they do not comment on pending litigation.

