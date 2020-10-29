DC Police to Release Video in Karon Hylton-Brown's Fatal Scooter Crash

Following the second night of protests over the death of a man fatally injured in a scooter crash after police tried to pull him over, D.C. police plan to release video showing the attempted traffic stop.

Karon Hylton-Brown, 20, died Monday, three days after the crash in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Police body camera footage showing the attempted stop could be released by D.C. police as soon as Thursday, after two nights of protests where Hylton-Brown’s family demanded answers.

Hylton-Brown’s mother, Karen Hylton, said she saw dashboard camera footage but wants more information.

“The only thing that I’ve seen is the dash camera when they’re basically hunting my son down like a wild animal,” Karen Hylton said. “I want justice.”

EXCLUSIVE: I interviewed Karon Hylton-Brown’s mother moments ago. She reacts to new surveillance video that appears to show DC Police chasing her son for allegedly not wearing a helmet on a scooter. She blames police for causing son’s death. @nbcwashingtonhttps://t.co/RLDh57DARe pic.twitter.com/lo2hLh55Eq — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) October 29, 2020

Home security video appears to show Hylton-Brown riding down the street near 7th and Kennedy streets with police in pursuit. Then he returns on the sidewalk as police continue pursuing him.

D.C. police are not allowed to chase people for traffic infractions. Police have issued a statement saying officers were just trying to stop Hylton-Brown for not wearing a helmet.

News4's Jackie Bensen spoke with the father of Karon Hylton-Brown.

Protests began largely peacefully on both Tuesday and Wednesday with a vigil where the fatal accident happened.

People gathered at Kennedy and 7th Streets Wednesday before making their way to the 4th District police station.

A small number of demonstrators then threw rocks and bricks at nearby police and police cars.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Officers responded with percussion grenades and flash bangs as they tried to move protesters away from the station.

Police said there were arrests Wednesday night and several officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but they didn’t have the exact number of arrests or injured officers.

Charles Brown

Hylton-Brown died the day his daughter turned three months old, said Amaala Jones-Bey, his girlfriend and the infant's mother.

MPD says officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 10:10 p.m. Friday after they saw Hylton-Brown riding a Revel electric scooter in the 500 block of Kennedy Street NW without a helmet. They say he was riding on a sidewalk when they tried to pull him over. They say Hylton-Brown went through an alley and "collided" with a car in the 700 block of Kennedy Street.

Officers performed first aid on Hylton-Brown and medics took him to a hospital, where he died Monday.

Hylton-Brown’s family and girlfriend say police are responsible for the crash. They want more information and want to see body camera footage.

“He didn’t deserve to die like that,” said Hylton-Brown's father, Charles Brown. “He did not deserve to die like that out here.”

D.C. police said Wednesday they are working with the family and the Department of Behavioral Health in regards to the release of any footage.

Demonstrators clashed with D.C. police outside a station in Northwest for a second night, throwing fireworks as officers forced them back. News4's Shomari Stone reports.

“We are engaged directly with the next of kin about their ability to view the body-worn camera footage. We are coordinating with the Department of Behavioral Health to provide the family with the space and trauma-informed support they need to view the body-worn camera footage," Deputy Mayor of Public Safety and Justice Roger Mitchell said in an emailed statement.

Hylton-Brown’s father says he has seen the police body worn camera but declined to publicly discuss specifics.

D.C. police classified Hylton-Brown's death as a traffic fatality. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police. Tips may be left anonymously.

Revel CEO Frank Reig said in a statement Tuesday, "Our sympathies are with Mr. Hylton's family. As this incident is under investigation, we're awaiting more details at this time."

Shared black-and-blue Revel electric scooters, also known as mopeds, hit D.C. streets in August 2019. Riders must wear helmets and answer a 21-question safety quiz in which they have to get a perfect score, NBC New York reported. The vehicles can travel up to 30 mph.

Revel shut down in New York City this summer after three riders were killed in separate crashes. The company relaunched and a fourth person was recently killed after she was hit by someone riding one of the electric scooters.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.