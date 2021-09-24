DC Officers Indicted in Karon Hylton-Brown's Death

Two D.C. police officers have been indicted in connection to the killing of Karon Hylton-Brown, who died last October after his scooter crashed as police chased him.

Officer Terrance Sutton, 37, was indicted on second-degree murder and federal charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice, according to the indictment that was unsealed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Sutton was driving the police car during the chase, police said.

Lt. Andrew Zabavsky, 53, was indicted on federal charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice, the indictment said.

They are expected to make their first appearances in a virtual court hearing Friday afternoon.

Two other officers were involved in the incident. It is unclear at this time if they will face any charges. All four officers are on paid administrative leave.

In August, Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George and community activists protested outside the offices of the U.S. Attorney to demand action in the case.

“We are here to tell you to get your act together,” George said. “We demand you stop delaying justice and accountability.”

Hylton-Brown was 20 years old and the father of an infant about to turn three months old when the crash occurred. Video shows him riding a scooter up and down streets of the Brightwood Park neighborhood in October as officers try to pulled him over. Officers followed him and turned on their lights.

Hylton-Brown was hit by a passing van on Kennedy Street NW and died three days later.

Days of tense protests outside the Fourth District police station followed the chase and crash.

“There will be no guarantee of peace if there is no guarantee of justice,” said activist Perry Redd, a participant in the protests.

Four Metropolitan Police Department officers were placed on paid leave as the U.S. Attorney’s office investigates. A spokesman for the office previously said the investigation continues.

“The investigation into Karon Hylton-Brown's tragic death is ongoing, but as with any pending matter, it would be improper to comment any further at this time. The U.S. Attorney's Office is committed to thoroughly investigating police-involved deaths,” the statement said.