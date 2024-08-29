Woman charged with DUI after 23-car crash on Bay Bridge

A woman from Queen Anne's County was arrested on several charges related to a 23-car crash on the Bay Bridge back in January, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced Thursday.

The stunning crash caused "a series of secondary crashes," leading to a total of 43 damaged cars and an hours-long closure of the westbound span of the bridge, News4 reported.

Gwendolyn Persina, a 48-year-old Maryland woman, is being held at the Queen Anne's County Detention Center, the MDTA said Thursday afternoon.

According to police, Persina was driving at high speeds over the Bay Bridge in Queen Anne's County the morning of January 27, the MDTA said. Officers believe she then struck another vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash involving dozens of cars.

Officers responded to the 23-vehicle crash on the westbound span of the bridge just after 7:45 that Saturday morning.

NewsChopper4 footage showed the pileup of cars hours after the initial crash took place.

Eleven people we hospitalized, and a twelfth person taken to the hospital had life-threatening injuries, the MDTA said in a release.

After a months-long investigation into the crash involving Persina and her blue 2018 Honda Civic, police arrested Persina.

Persina was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, causing life threatening injuries by driving under the influence, and other charges that were not specified.