Father of Man Killed During DC Police Pursuit Hires Attorney to Investigate

The family of a man who was hit by a car and killed during a police pursuit is launching its own investigation.

Karon Hylton-Brown died last month after a chase in Northwest D.C.

His father’s attorney, Malik Shabazz accused D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham and Mayor Muriel Bowser of failing to adequately train and supervise Metropolitan Police Department officers, saying the police pursuit that led up to Hylton-Brown’s fatal crash is a clear violation of department policy.

“You are not to chase suspects or potential suspects unless you have reasonable suspicion or probable cause that a felony has been committed,” Shabazz said.

Police say the officers were trying to stop Hylton-Brown because he wasn’t wearing a helmet while riding an electric scooter.

Home security video shows police pursuing him down 8th Street NW before he turned into a nearby alley.

Body camera footage shows officers following him moments before he was struck by an oncoming vehicle on Kennedy Street.

Karen Hylton, Hylton-Brown’s mother, took issue with Shabazz and Hylton-Brown’s father, Charles Brown, speaking on behalf of her son at a press conference Wednesday, saying opening an investigation is not for them to do.

Despite the disagreement, Shabazz said he and community activists are focused on getting justice for Hylton-Brown and his 3-month-old daughter, who will grow up without her father

D.C. police would not comment Wednesday, saying this is still an ongoing investigation. The four officers involved have been put on leave.