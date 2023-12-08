More access points to I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension open

Drivers who need a faster commute from places in Stafford County, Virginia, and near Marine Corps Base Quantico now have new access points to the Interstate 95 Express Lanes.

The final access points to the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension opened late Thursday night and were ready for the Friday morning rush.

Drivers can now get to the express lanes via a reversible ramp from Courthouse Road/Route 630 in Stafford County, and a northbound exit from and southbound entrance to the I-95 general purpose lanes near Marine Corps Base Quantico. Access is also available at the southern terminus for northbound traffic entering from Route 3 and Route 17, according to Transurban North America, which operates the lanes.

"The access point here at the Courthouse Road Park and Ride lot, as well as the direct acess to Russell Road near Quantico means all of the workers going into the city and coming out everyday have easier travel times and a more reliable trip," Corporate Communications Manager for Transurban Jacqueline Woodbridge said. "Especially for those 28,000 workers at the Marine Corps base, you know, they have an easier way to get in and out."

Woodbridge said drivers can save about 30 minutes of their time if they use the express lanes during the evening rush from D.C. to Fredericksburg.

The average cost for a trip on the 95, 395 and 495 express lanes is about $11, according to Woodbridge. Drivers with three or more people in their car can put their E-ZPass into HOV mode for a free ride.

Opening the access points marks the completion of a $670 million project to add 10 miles of express lanes to I-95.

The extension makes the express lanes the longest reversible road in the U.S., Woodbridge said.