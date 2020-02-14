Montgomery County Cracks Down on Distracted Drivers

Think twice before picking up your phone while behind the wheel.

Starting Friday, police in Montgomery County will be enforcing their zero tolerance policy for people caught with their phone while driving.

The penalty for drivers caught on their first offense is an $83 fine for holding a cell phone. If drivers are found texting while driving, it is a $70 fine plus one point on their license.

According to police, 27,000 people are injured or killed in Maryland each year because of distracted drivers.