Minor, man shot in Seat Pleasant: Police

A minor and a man were shot in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, on Monday, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers were in the area of the 6800 block of Greig Street when they heard several gunshots at around 6:30 p.m., police said.

At the scene, they found a minor of unspecified age suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities said. They were taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

A short time later, a man “walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound as well. He is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

More information on the circumstances of the gunfire and potential suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information should call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.