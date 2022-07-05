Michael Jordan named NBA 2K23 cover athlete originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

NBA 2K wanted the rollout of its next video game release to be great, so they enlisted the help of the greatest of all time.

Michael Jordan is the cover athlete for NBA 2K23 and the game's limited edition "Championship Edition," NBA 2K announced Tuesday morning. This is Jordan's fourth time on the cover of the popular video game, adding to appearances in 2K11, 2K12 and 2K16 (Special Edition).

The trailer is truly something for NBA fans to behold:

Additionally, here is a look at the regular and "Championship Edition" covers:

As for perks: The Michael Jordan edition of the game, according to a release, will feature a mode called "The Jordan Challenge," in which users will get to experience and play out an array of different moments from Jordan's basketball life, including his stints in college, the NBA and Olympics.

The "Championship Edition" comes with a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass and the opportunity to attend live games throughout the season, NBA 2K Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy Alfie Brody said in the release.

The game releases on Sept. 9, but pre-orders begin on Thursday, July 7.

